SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A Man Gets Caught After Commenting, "SUNMI Looks Like a Bar Hostess"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] A Man Gets Caught After Commenting, "SUNMI Looks Like a Bar Hostess"

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.14 16:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] A Man Gets Caught After Commenting, "SUNMI Looks Like a Bar Hostess"
A man in his late 40s has been fined for maliciously commenting on K-pop singer SUNMI.

On July 14, Changwon District Court announced that criminal 'A' has received a monetary penalty of 500,000 won (approximately 415 dollars) for leaving a malicious comment on SUNMI.
SUNMI (funE)SUNMI (funE)In December last year, 'A' left a comment under SUNMI's photo shared on an online community saying that "SUNMI looks like a bar hostess."

'A' was punished for insulting SUNMI on a website that any given person can access, leaving a comment that can make the victim feel severely humiliated.
SUNMI (funE)Furthermore, the district court ruled that the comment was "crude with malicious intentions," and that he "did not even attempt to restore the damage."

It has been shared that SUNMI herself also refused to pardon him in leniency.
SUNMI (funE)Meanwhile, SUNMI's management agency MAKEUS Entertainment stated that the company will continue to make their best effort to punish individuals of future cases.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.