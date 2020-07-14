[SBS Star] A Man Gets Caught After Commenting, "SUNMI Looks Like a Bar Hostess"

A man in his late 40s has been fined for maliciously commenting on K-pop singer SUNMI.On July 14, Changwon District Court announced that criminal 'A' has received a monetary penalty of 500,000 won (approximately 415 dollars) for leaving a malicious comment on SUNMI.In December last year, 'A' left a comment under SUNMI's photo shared on an online community saying that "SUNMI looks like a bar hostess."'A' was punished for insulting SUNMI on a website that any given person can access, leaving a comment that can make the victim feel severely humiliated.Furthermore, the district court ruled that the comment was "crude with malicious intentions," and that he "did not even attempt to restore the damage."It has been shared that SUNMI herself also refused to pardon him in leniency.Meanwhile, SUNMI's management agency MAKEUS Entertainment stated that the company will continue to make their best effort to punish individuals of future cases.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)