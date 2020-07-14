[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Is Too Tall that He Even Covers IN SEONG on an Elevated Platform

K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON once again catch the eye of many with his unbelievable height.On July 12 episode of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', SF9 performed the group's comeback performance with the title track 'Summer Breeze'.Prior to SF9's comeback performance, some members of SF9 were interviewed by 'Inkigayo' hosts alongside solo artist CHUNG HA.During the interview, DA WON, HWI YOUNG and IN SEONG stood on an elevated platform behind CHUNG HA, CHA NI and RO WOON.IN SEONG was standing behind RO WOON, but only part of his head was seen in the frame.Although IN SEONG is quite tall himself with a height of 184cm (6ft), he was completely covered by RO WOON, who is 190.5cm (6.25ft).Not long after the interview began, RO WOON seemed to have realized this, because he quickly bent his knees.Then throughout the interview, RO WOON kept his knees bent for IN SEONG.Upon seeing this, fans left comments such as, "I heard that RO WOON is actually way taller than 190.5cm, and lying about his real height. It looks like that's true!.", "Wow, soooooooo tall!", "It's really considerate of him for bending his legs for IN SEONG like that!" and so on.(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)