[SBS Star] Fans Finally Find Out Who Paid the Bill at IRENE & JENNIE's Meal Gathering

It was finally revealed who paid the bill at K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE and another girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE's meal gathering.On the recent episode of 'YERI's Room', Red Velvet's new unit 'IRENE & SEULGI' made a guest appearance.YERI asked various questions to the two stars that were sent by fans.One interesting question out of them was a question addressed to IRENE.The question was, "We all saw photos of you and JENNIE fighting over to pay the bill at a restaurant. It was adorable. I would like to know who ended up paying for it."As soon as IRENE heard what the question was, she burst into laughter, reminiscing the time.After laughing, IRENE answered, "JENNIE paid the bill in the end."Last year, IRENE and JENNIE were spotted hanging out at one fancy restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles (LA), the United States.At that time, Red Velvet flew to LA for the group's concert tour 'REDMARE', and BLACKPINK stopped by in LA before heading off to New York City to perform at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'Good Morning America'.It was assumed they found time between their busy schedule to dine with each other while in the same city.At that time, some fans happened to see the two stars at the restaurant, and shared photos of them there.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)