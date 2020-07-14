SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Finally Find Out Who Paid the Bill at IRENE & JENNIE's Meal Gathering
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Finally Find Out Who Paid the Bill at IRENE & JENNIE's Meal Gathering

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.14 15:21 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Finally Find Out Who Paid the Bill at IRENE & JENNIEs Meal Gathering
It was finally revealed who paid the bill at K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE and another girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE's meal gathering.

On the recent episode of 'YERI's Room', Red Velvet's new unit 'IRENE & SEULGI' made a guest appearance.

YERI asked various questions to the two stars that were sent by fans.

One interesting question out of them was a question addressed to IRENE.
Red VelvetThe question was, "We all saw photos of you and JENNIE fighting over to pay the bill at a restaurant. It was adorable. I would like to know who ended up paying for it."

As soon as IRENE heard what the question was, she burst into laughter, reminiscing the time.

After laughing, IRENE answered, "JENNIE paid the bill in the end."
JENNIE and IRENELast year, IRENE and JENNIE were spotted hanging out at one fancy restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles (LA), the United States.

At that time, Red Velvet flew to LA for the group's concert tour 'REDMARE', and BLACKPINK stopped by in LA before heading off to New York City to perform at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and 'Good Morning America'.

It was assumed they found time between their busy schedule to dine with each other while in the same city.

At that time, some fans happened to see the two stars at the restaurant, and shared photos of them there.
JENNIE and IRENE(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.