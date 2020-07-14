SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Woollim Ent. CEO Under Fire for His Behavior Towards INFINITE Members
[SBS Star] Woollim Ent. CEO Under Fire for His Behavior Towards INFINITE Members

Published 2020.07.14
Fans of K-pop boy group INFINITE expressed concerns over the group's boss Woollim Entertainment CEO's toxic behavior towards two INFINITE members.

On July 13, INFINITE's Nam Woo Hyun held a live broadcast to interact with his fans.

In the live broadcast, Nam Woo Hyun was seen having a drink at an outdoor pub along with his fellow INFINITE member Kim Sung Kyu and Woollim Entertainment CEO Lee Joong-yeop.
[스브스타] '네 얼굴 최악Shortly after the live broadcast began, Lee Joong-yeop started to hit Nam Woo Hyun on the head.

Looking at the camera, Nam Woo Hyun said, "You guys all saw what's happening here, right? He hits me like this. He hits me too much."

Nam Woo Hyun even took off his white cap and showed his head to the viewers.

The singer then turned the camera towards Lee Joong-yeop and said, "You are the worst."

To this, the CEO said, "No, your face is the worst," and "Because your face is 80kg."
[스브스타] '네 얼굴 최악As Lee Joong-yeop started to call Nam Woo Hyun inappropriately, Nam Woo Hyun told him, "Don't swear."

Kim Sung Kyu laughingly added, "He (Lee Joong-yeop) will probably do a blanket kick (out of shame; of what he had done right now) tomorrow."

Although the three men carried out the live broadcast in a somewhat "friendly" way, fans expressed their fury over the CEO's behavior.

Fans commented, "I understand that they are close to each other, but enough is enough.", "This is simply unacceptable.", "Why is he doing so while all fans are watching?", and more.

(Credit= 'woollim_achaive' Twitter, Woollim Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
