[SBS Star] One Fan Shares Her Story of Bumping into B.I on a Rainy Day

Fans were touched by K-pop boy group iKON's former member B.I's kind gesture towards his fan standing in the pouring rain.On July 13, one story of a fan bumping into B.I on a rainy day was shared on B.I's fan community.The fan shared her story along with photos of B.I's umbrella and B.I himself running in the rain with his hands above his head.She explained that she was heading to Gimpo with her friend when she spotted a man wearing a bright yellow t-shirt.Upon realizing the man might actually be B.I, the fan ran towards the man and yelled B.I's name to him, "Are you Hanbin?"Surprisingly, the man turned around and indeed was B.I.As the fan revealed herself to be his fan and started to burst into tears, B.I comforted her and told her not to cry.B.I then handed his umbrella to the fan and said, "It's heavy rain and it will be terrible if you get caught in the rain. Please take this umbrella."Lastly, B.I waved goodbye to the fan and said, "Please don't cry, and I'm so sorry. Travel safely!", and continued on his way running in the rain.Back in June 2019, B.I announced his departure from iKON.(Credit= 'still131fan' Twitter, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)