[SBS Star] iKON JU-NE & JINHWAN Get Treated in the Hospital After a Car Accident

K-pop boy group iKON's members JU-NE and JINHWAN were involved in a car accident.On July 13, news outlet Gyeongsangdomin released a report about JU-NE and JINHWAN's car accident that occurred around 3:40AM on the same day.According to the report, JU-NE and JINHWAN were in the car with one driver.While driving in the rain towards Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do, the car slipped and slammed into a wall on the side of the road.All three of them were slightly injured, and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated.Later on, the police discovered that the driver was driving under the influence.If JU-NE and JINHWAN knew that the driver was drunk, then the police can book them on aiding and abetting drunk driving.The police are said to be still investigating this case at the moment.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)