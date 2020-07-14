SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] iKON JU-NE & JINHWAN Get Treated in the Hospital After a Car Accident
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] iKON JU-NE & JINHWAN Get Treated in the Hospital After a Car Accident

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.14 10:48 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] iKON JU-NE & JINHWAN Get Treated in the Hospital After a Car Accident
K-pop boy group iKON's members JU-NE and JINHWAN were involved in a car accident.

On July 13, news outlet Gyeongsangdomin released a report about JU-NE and JINHWAN's car accident that occurred around 3:40AM on the same day.
JU-NE and JINHWANAccording to the report, JU-NE and JINHWAN were in the car with one driver.

While driving in the rain towards Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do, the car slipped and slammed into a wall on the side of the road.

All three of them were slightly injured, and were immediately taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated.
JU-NE and JINHWANLater on, the police discovered that the driver was driving under the influence.

If JU-NE and JINHWAN knew that the driver was drunk, then the police can book them on aiding and abetting drunk driving.

The police are said to be still investigating this case at the moment.
JU-NE and JINHWAN(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.