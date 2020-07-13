[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Gets Shocked as Song Ji-hyo Arrives Early for the First Time in 10 Years

Actor Lee Kwang Soo was seen getting extremely shocked after seeing actress Song Ji-hyo arriving early for 'Running Man' shooting.On July 12 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Song Ji-hyo completely surprised Lee Kwang Soo.A couple of days before the shooting, the production team of 'Running Man' told the cast that they will be given a massive hint for their next game if they arrive early for the next shooting.Jeon So Min arrived an hour prior to the shooting, arriving the earliest.About half an hour later, Lee Kwang Soo came and complained that Jeon So Min came too early.After Lee Kwang Soo, Yang Se Chan arrived, then they guessed who they thought would arrive next.During then, Jeon So Min playfully said to Lee Kwang Soo, "It might be Ji-hyo! You never know!"Lee Kwang Soo laughed and commented, "No way, that's never going to happen!"To their surprise though, Song Ji-hyo arrived as the fourth.When Lee Kwang Soo saw Song Ji-hyo, his eyes almost popped out of him.Then, Lee Kwang Soo shouted, "Everyone, Ji-hyo's here! This is unbelievable! It's her first time being early to our shooting in like 10 years!"As it was just past 8AM, Song Ji-hyo seemed as if she was still asleep; she did not even laugh at Lee Kwang Soo's exaggerated response.She mumbled, "I came early, because... Because I came early."After listening to her sleep talk-like talk, Lee Kwang Soo laughingly responded, "Did you get drunk last night or something, Ji-hyo?"(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)