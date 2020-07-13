SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Some Dating Advice Based on His Own Experience
[SBS Star] HeeChul Shares Some Dating Advice Based on His Own Experience

Published 2020.07.13
HeeChul of K-pop boy group Super Junior gave some heartfelt dating advice based on his personal experience.

On July 12 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', HeeChul met actors Lee Ho-cheol and Yim Won-hee.

When HeeChul asked Lee Ho-cheol when his last relationship was, Lee surprised everyone by replying, "I think it was when I was 20 or 21 years old. Over 15 years ago."
HeeChulThen HeeChul gave honest advice to Lee Ho-cheol; that confidence is the most important thing when it comes to dating.

HeeChul shared, "My first relationship was with an older woman that I met at a club when I was 22 years old. I confidently told her what I liked and didn't like in terms of my tastes and preferences."
HeeChulHe went on, "I don't like playing push-and-pull games. When you meet a woman you like, don't hesitate. Back when I dated my first girlfriend, I asked her right away, 'Do you want to go out with me?'"

When Lee Ho-cheol expressed his doubts, HeeChul warmly advised him, "It's good to approach things slowly, but it's much better to be forward."
HeeChulHe continued, "First, be confident. You have to hit her with a few lines out of nowhere. Just confess your feelings. Say things like, 'Is it okay if I like you?'"
HeeChulHe added, "If the woman turn you down saying that she just want to stay as friends, then you can say, 'I don't think we can just be friends. I want to meet you as my girlfriend.' Trust me. It's all about confidence."

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star) 
