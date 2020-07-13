SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Tears Up While Thanking Fans & LISA Takes Care of Her
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Tears Up While Thanking Fans & LISA Takes Care of Her

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.13 16:55 Updated 2020.07.13 16:58 View Count
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ cried while expressing gratitude to fans and her fellow member LISA was seen taking care of her.  

On July 12, BLACKPINK participated in recording of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo'. 

After the recording, the members of BLACKPINK got in their van; ROSÉ and LISA got in a van together while JENNIE and JISOO shared another van. 
ROSEBefore heading off to their next destination, they took time to speak to fans standing near the vans. 

ROSÉ opened her side of the window and started thanking them for their endless support. 

On this day, BLACKPINK won first place with the group's latest track 'How You Like That'. 

ROSÉ continuously thanked them, then asked them if they had an umbrella, as it was raining pretty heavily outside. 

After that, she said, "Oh, I think I'm going to cry.", and suddenly started tearing up. 
ROSEROSÉ half-closed her window to hide crying-self from fans and wiped her tears with tissues that were given by LISA. 

LISA was spotted patting ROSÉ's back, and pulling a sad face to fans. 

Fans watching this told ROSÉ, "Don't cry!", "There is no need to cry, Chae-young (ROSÉ's real name)!", "You are making me cry! Stop crying!" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'ODS' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
