[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says RAIN & Kim Tae-hee's Daughter Looks Like Kim Tae-hee

Singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee's daughter looks like Kim Tae-hee, according to singer Lee Hyo-ri.On July 11 episode of MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo', RAIN, Lee Hyo-ri and entertainer Yu Jae-seok were seen recording their special summer song.While Yu Jae Seok was recording his part of the song, RAIN showed some photos of his daughter to Lee Hyo-ri.As soon as Lee Hyo-ri saw the photos, she screamed at the top of her lungs.Then, she repeatedly said, "Oh my! She is incredibly cute! How adorable!"After that, Lee Hyo-ri looked at the photos closely and commented, "Oh, look at her forehead! It's so round like Kim Tae-hee's. She looks like Kim Tae-hee!"RAIN could not stop smiling upon hearing her words.First met while filming a commercial, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee got married in January 2017.Nine months later, Kim Tae-hee gave birth to a daughter, then in September 2019, RAIN and Kim Tae-hee's second daughter was born.(Credit= MBC Hangout with Yoo, Coupang)(SBS Star)