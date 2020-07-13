[SBS Star] BTS V to Be the First K-pop Star to Have a School in His Name

V of K-pop boy group BTS has become the first K-pop star to have a school in his name, thanks to his fans' donation.On July 11, V's Chinese fan community 'Baidu V Bar' announced that they had donated 500,000 RMB (approximately 71,500 USD) towards the establishment of an elementary school in China.According to the fan community, the school will be named 'Taehyung Hope Primary School'.'Baidu V Bar' made the donation to China Youth Development Foundation (CYDF), a non-profit organization that runs a project named Project Hope to ensure children in rural communities in China to have the opportunity to go to school.They also revealed that the current goal is for construction to be completed by the end of this year, and added, "Siting and specific construction information will be open to all fans later as V Bar follows up throughout the process."V's Chinese fans are known to conduct multiple projects in the past, including the construction of an art classroom named Vante Art School ('Vante' is the name V uses for his photography projects) at Anlu Primary School located in Hubei, China.(Credit= Baidu V Bar, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)