[SBS Star] Park Joo-ho Says Na-eun & Geon-hoo May Return on 'The Return of Superman'

Professional soccer player Park Joo-ho mentioned the possibility of him and his children Na-eun (Eden) and Geon-hoo (Aciel) re-appearing in 'The Return of Superman'.On July 11, Park Joo-ho uploaded a Q&A video on his YouTube.In the video, Park Joo-ho answered some frequently asked questions by his subscribers.One of the questions was, "Will you and your kids ever join 'The Return of Superman' again?"Park Joo-ho responded, "Well, I can't give you a definite answer to this question, but I did say that I was going to return to 'The Return of Superman' with the kids at one awards ceremony in the past."He continued with a smile, "So, what I can say for now is that you should know that I said that. I believe I gave you a pretty satisfying answer."When previously featured in KBS' popular reality show 'The Return of Superman', the Park siblings received love from lots of people around the globe.(Credit= '캡틴 파추호Captain PaChuHo' YouTube, 'msannapark' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)