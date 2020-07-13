SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Flies to Jordan to Begin Shooting for His New Crime Movie
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.13 11:15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Flies to Jordan to Begin Shooting for His New Crime Movie
Actor Hyun Bin has hopped on a plane to Jordan to film his new movie. 

Early in the morning of July 13, Hyun Bin, actor Hwang Jung Min, and the production team of 'Talks' arrived at Incheon International Airport. 

They got on the chartered plane, and headed to Jordan.  

After they get to Jordan, they will quarantine themselves for eight days according to Jordanian COVID-19 guidelines. 

Then, they will start shooting their upcoming movie 'Talks'. 
Hyun Bin'Talks' will tell the story of a kidnapping that takes place in the Middle East, and the attempted rescue of the victims.

The shooting in Jordan was initially scheduled to kick off in March, but it was canceled as Jordan banned Koreans from entering the country due to the fast spread of coronavirus in Korea at that time. 

Recently, the 'Talks' team were able to get a permission to film in Jordan from the Jordanian government. 

The team is planning to spend two to three months in Jordan to film the movie. 
Hyun Bin(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
