[SBS Star] BAEKHYUN Gives a Mature Answer to a Question, "What Does Entering the 30s Mean to You?"

Everybody is giving K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN the thumbs up after hearing his answer to a question "What does entering the 30s mean to you?"On July 1 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', BAEKHYUN was invited to join the show.During the talk, BAEKHYUN was asked how he feels about turning 30 next year (Korean age).BAEKHYUN responded, "I'm very much looking forward to it. I actually want next year to come as soon as it can, because I really want to know what it feels like to be 30."He continued, "When I was younger, I felt the pressure to always look cool and do something special to attract people's attention. But as I got older, I felt more at ease; I'm more like, 'Let's just be myself. Let's be natural.' now."He added, "I feel as if when I'm in my 30s, I will be able to become more relaxed and enjoy my life. I believe it's the time when I can show everyone what real me is like."As a great number of people feel depressed when they are about to turn 30, his answer surprised the viewers of the show.His answer was so thoughtful and mature that it is currently catching the eye of many.(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)(SBS Star)