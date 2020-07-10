SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] B1A4 GONGCHAN's Instagram Gets Completely Deleted After Getting Hacked
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.10 16:53 View Count
K-pop boy group B1A4's member GONGCHAN's Instagram was hacked. 

On July 10, GONGCHAN shared a post on his Twitter.
GONGCHANGONGCHAN wrote, "My Instagram account was hacked. I'm trying my best to restore my account at the moment." 

He continued, "I'm sorry for surprising a lot of you early in the morning."
GONGCHANEarlier this day, a hacker hacked into GONGCHAN's Instagram account. 

The hacker then uploaded photos of presumably himself, and even went live. 

Soon after that, GONGCHAN's Instagram account had been deleted.
GONGCHANCurrently, GONGCHAN's Instagram account 'gongchanida' is not accessible at all. 

(Credit= WM Entertainment, Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
