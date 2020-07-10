[SBS Star] Former AOA Ji Min Tops YouTube 'Unsubsciption' List; Losing Thousands in a Week

K-pop girl group AOA's former member Ji Min topped the past week's YouTube unsubscription list, losing over one tenth of her subscribers on her YouTube channel.According to Influencer.com's data released on July 9, Ji Min has lost a total of 5,000 subscribers on her personal YouTube channel 'Boss Baby Jiminem' over the past week.Her YouTube channel even took the top spot for YouTube unsubscription list, losing approximately 10.6% of her total subscribers.Back on July 3, Ji Min has made headlines with bullying allegations within the group.Another former AOA member Kwon Min-ah revealed that Ji Min have bullied her during her AOA days; eventually led her to leave AOA and pursue different pathways.Kwon revealed that she had been struggling with mental issues after her departure, and even thought about taking her own life because of Ji Min.Shortly after the shocking disclosure, Ji Min has admitted her wrongdoings and announced her departure from the group.(Credit= 'AOA Jimin' YouTube, 'jiminbaby_18' 'kvwowv' Instagram)(SBS Star)