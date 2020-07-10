SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Peninsula' Gang Dong Won Talks About Gong Yoo and 'Train to Busan'
[SBS Star] 'Peninsula' Gang Dong Won Talks About Gong Yoo and 'Train to Busan'

Published 2020.07.10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Peninsula Gang Dong Won Talks About Gong Yoo and Train to Busan
Actor Gang Dong Won mentioned actor Gong Yoo while comparing his upcoming film 'Peninsula' to Gong Yoo's 'Train to Busan'.

On July 9, the press premiere for 'Peninsula' took place at a movie theater located in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
'Peninsula' Gang Dong Won Talks About Gong Yoo and 'Train to Busan'The film's cast members including Gang Dong Won sat down for a Q&A session to talk about the movie in detail.

During the session, Gang Dong Won compared 'Peninsula' to its pre-sequel 'Train to Busan' released in 2016.
'Peninsula' Gang Dong Won Talks About Gong Yoo and 'Train to Busan''Peninsula' Gang Dong Won Talks About Gong Yoo and 'Train to Busan'Gang Dong Won said, "Of course, it was not an easy decision for me to lead a film's sequel. However, when I first met our director, I could tell that his vision and insights about the film were absolutely great."

He continued, "When I first read the scenario, I felt that it's quite different from 'Train to Busan'. I thought that it would have a different story from it. The scenario was so impactful."
'Peninsula' Gang Dong Won Talks About Gong Yoo and 'Train to Busan'Gang Dong Won then mentioned 'Train to Busan' and the film's lead actor Gong Yoo.

The actor said, "I have worked my best not to disappoint moviegoers who enjoyed watching 'Train to Busan' and Gong Yoo's fans. I think they would love this film as well."

Meanwhile, 'Peninsula' is set to hit the theaters starting July 15.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, NEW)

(SBS Star) 
