[SBS Star] Jung So Min Shares Why She Finds Kang Ha Neul Scary

Actress Jung So Min revealed that she used to find actor Kang Ha Neul scary.On July 10 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM', Jung So Min made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jung So Min mentioned featuring in a movie 'Twenty' in 2014.Jung So Min said, "Lots of 'Twenty' actors and actresses were around my age. So, I was able to make many friends during the shooting."She continued, "Kang Ha Neul was also part of the cast, and we became friends as well."The actress went on, "I felt like he was a scary person though. He took such good care of himself that it really scared me."She laughed and added, "His effort impressed me very much."(Credit= SBS POWER FM Kim Yeong-cheol's Power FM, 'somin_jj' Instagram)(SBS Star)