[SBS Star] Red Velvet IRENE & SEULGI Share that They Feel Like They Are Real Sisters

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's members IRENE and SEULGI shared how close they feel they are to each other.On July 9, IRENE and SEULGI attended an online press conference for their new reality show 'LEVEL UP ― I&SEUL PROJECT'.During the press conference, they were asked how they felt while preparing for Red Velvet's new unit IRENE & SEULGI.IRENE answered, "At first, it didn't feel too different to the times when we were getting ready for Red Velvet's comeback, but as there were just a two of us, we began to talk a lot about work."She continued, "As we talked about work, I felt that SEULGI has grown so much. I was happy to see SEULGI all grown up."She added, "Before, SEULGI felt like my fellow member, but it feels like she is my own little sister now. Over time, she has become my sister."Then, SEULGI said, "It's the same for me. IRENE feels like my own older sister. I only have an older brother, so I didn't know what it felt to be cared by an older sister."She went on, "I was able to become more mature thanks to her; I learned a lot from her."Meanwhile, 'LEVEL UP ― I&SEUL PROJECT' dropped its first episode on July 8, and is scheduled to be unveiled on YouTube every Wednesday at 11AM KST.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)