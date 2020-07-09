SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] U-ie Reveals SiWon Danced with Her During Breaks from Their Drama Shooting

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.09 18:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] U-ie Reveals SiWon Danced with Her During Breaks from Their Drama Shooting
Actress U-ie and K-pop boy group Super Junior's member SiWon shared how great their chemistry was during shooting for their drama. 

On July 8, U-ie and SiWon attended a press conference for their upcoming drama 'SF8'. 
U-ie and SiwonDuring the press conference, U-ie and SiWon told how their shooting went. 

SiWon said, "U-ie and I've known each other for a long time. That helped us to get used to the new environment quickly." 

U-ie said, "SiWon is a senior to me, but he was so awesome throughout the shooting." 
U-ie and SiwonU-ie continued, "Whenever we were on a break, I would spend time dancing by myself. When all the actors I've worked with so far saw me randomly dancing like that, they didn't know how to respond to it." 

She went on, "They would look at me like, 'Umm... How am I suppose to react to this? Hold on, am I sweating right now?' But SiWon was different." 

She added with a bright smile, "SiWon danced with me when I started to dance. I couldn't be happier." 
U-ie and SiwonMeanwhile, 'SF8' is scheduled to be unveiled in August. 

(Credit= 'kim_uieing49' 'siwonchoi' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
