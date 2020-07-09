[SBS Star] BTS to Release the Group's First-ever Film OST

K-pop boy group BTS is confirmed to release the group's first-ever original soundtrack (OST) for a movie.On July 8, it was reported that BTS will be singing an OST for the upcoming Japanese film 'Your Eyes Ask' (literal translation).'Your Eyes Ask' is a Japanese remake of a 2011 Korean romance film 'Always', starring actor So Jisub and actress Han Hyo Joo as the two main leads.The movie will be directed by filmmaker Miki Takahiro, while actor Yokohama Ryusei and actress Yoshitaka Yuriko will respectively take on the role of So Jisub and Han Hyo Joo's character.According to the reports, BTS' member JUNGKOOK participated in the production of the upcoming OST, and the song will be titled 'Your Eyes Tell'.It is the group's third time to lend their voice for acting projects, following 'Don't Leave Me' for a Japanese drama 'Signal' and 'Stay Gold' for 'The Spiral Labyrinth - DNA Science Investigation'.Meanwhile, 'Your Eyes Tell' will be included in BTS' upcoming Japanese fourth full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 ~ The Journey ~', which is set to be released on July 15.(Credit= Gaga Corporation, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)