[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Answers a Fan's Question, "Is There a Way I Can Marry You?"

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun shared how a fan can possibly marry him.On July 6, fashion magazine GQ Korea shared an interview of Ahn Bo Hyun on YouTube.During the interview, the reporter mentioned seeing an online post titled, "How can I marry Ahn Bo Hyun?"Then, she asked, "What really is a way to marry you? Could you tell the fan your answer?"Ahn Bo Hyun responded, "That's a really sweet question, and I want to give the fan the nicest response as possible."He said, "I'm not the type of person who falls in love at first sight. I usually start to develop my feelings towards a person who has been around me for long."He continued, "If you want to marry me, then you should spend lots of time with me."Ahn Bo Hyun added with a playful smile, "Well, my stylists and managers are always with me. So why don't you come and work for my agency? We actually need more staff right now. You may be able to marry me that way."Recently, Ahn Bo Hyun revealed that he has a female manager who he even works out with after work.(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)