SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Answers a Fan's Question, "Is There a Way I Can Marry You?"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Answers a Fan's Question, "Is There a Way I Can Marry You?"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.09 16:39 Updated 2020.07.09 16:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Answers a Fans Question, "Is There a Way I Can Marry You?"
Actor Ahn Bo Hyun shared how a fan can possibly marry him. 

On July 6, fashion magazine GQ Korea shared an interview of Ahn Bo Hyun on YouTube. 

During the interview, the reporter mentioned seeing an online post titled, "How can I marry Ahn Bo Hyun?" 

Then, she asked, "What really is a way to marry you? Could you tell the fan your answer?" 
Ahn Bo HyunAhn Bo HyunAhn Bo Hyun responded, "That's a really sweet question, and I want to give the fan the nicest response as possible." 

He said, "I'm not the type of person who falls in love at first sight. I usually start to develop my feelings towards a person who has been around me for long." 

He continued, "If you want to marry me, then you should spend lots of time with me." 

Ahn Bo Hyun added with a playful smile, "Well, my stylists and managers are always with me. So why don't you come and work for my agency? We actually need more staff right now. You may be able to marry me that way." 
 

Recently, Ahn Bo Hyun revealed that he has a female manager who he even works out with after work. 

(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.