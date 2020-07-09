[SBS Star] Hilarious School Announcement About Cha Eun-woo's Presence Goes Viral Online

One announcement posted on a school door telling the students that singer/actor Cha Eun-woo would never come to the school is causing a good laughter online.On July 9, a photo of an announcement regarding Cha Eun-woo's presence at one high school garnered attention in various online communities.The announcement was seemingly made because students have been wondering whether Cha Eun-woo will come to their school for the filming of his upcoming drama 'True Beauty'.The school's hilarious announcement reads as follows:It is true that the production team of tvN's drama 'True Beauty' asked to film the drama at our school in late August until early September.However, the filming has not been confirmed at the moment.Fact 1: Cha Eun-woo will definitely NOT COME TO OUR SCHOOL because the filming is for the female lead's past school before her transfer.Fact 2: By that, we can say that our school is located in an effing rural area.Fact 3: So, let's stop thinking about Cha Eun-woo and let's focus on our exam preparations, shall we? And stop visiting the teachers' room!'True Beauty' is reportedly a teenage romance drama that is slated to air its first episode in the latter half of this year.While Cha Eun-woo is set to take on the role of the drama's male lead 'Lee Soo-ho', actress Mun Ka Young is in talks for the female lead 'Lim Joo-kyung'.(Credit= Online Community, Fantagio, Keyeast, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)