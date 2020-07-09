[SBS Star] Kwon Da-mi Shares a Cute Text Conversation with Her Brother G-DRAGON

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON and his older sister Kwon Da-mi's cute text conversation was unveiled.On July 8, Kwon Da-mi uploaded a screenshot of her phone on Instagram.The screenshot was of a text conversation between her and G-DRAGON whose name was saved under her phone as 'Kwon son'.Around 10PM KST, G-DRAGON sent her a photo of him watching 'Was It Love?' at home.July 8 was when the first episode of 'Was It Love?' was aired, and G-DRAGON's brother-in-law actor Kim Min-joon stars in the drama.To this, Kwon Da-mi responded, "LOL Were you watching it as well, son?"G-DRAGON just laughed at her response, and their conversation ended there.Over this screenshot, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "My lovely son is even watching the drama.", and tagged G-DRAGON's account.It seemed like Kwon Da-mi was happy that G-DRAGON was watching her husband's new drama.This screenshot showed how much the siblings care for each other, and it is melting the hearts of many fans.(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram)(SBS Star)