[SBS Star] Kwon Da-mi Shares a Cute Text Conversation with Her Brother G-DRAGON
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.09 15:28
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON and his older sister Kwon Da-mi's cute text conversation was unveiled. 

On July 8, Kwon Da-mi uploaded a screenshot of her phone on Instagram.

The screenshot was of a text conversation between her and G-DRAGON whose name was saved under her phone as 'Kwon son'.
G-DRAGONAround 10PM KST, G-DRAGON sent her a photo of him watching 'Was It Love?' at home.

July 8 was when the first episode of 'Was It Love?' was aired, and G-DRAGON's brother-in-law actor Kim Min-joon stars in the drama.

To this, Kwon Da-mi responded, "LOL Were you watching it as well, son?"

G-DRAGON just laughed at her response, and their conversation ended there.

Over this screenshot, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "My lovely son is even watching the drama.", and tagged G-DRAGON's account.
G-DRAGONIt seemed like Kwon Da-mi was happy that G-DRAGON was watching her husband's new drama.

This screenshot showed how much the siblings care for each other, and it is melting the hearts of many fans.
G-DRAGON(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
