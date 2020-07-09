SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Gasp in Shock Seeing How Much Park Bo Gum Eats for Breakfast
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Gasp in Shock Seeing How Much Park Bo Gum Eats for Breakfast

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.09 14:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Gasp in Shock Seeing How Much Park Bo Gum Eats for Breakfast
Actor Park Bo Gum's fans are shocked to see how much the actor eats for a single serve of breakfast.

Recently, one online community post showing the amount of food Park Bo Gum can eat gained attention online.
Youth Over FlowersAlthough he rather has a relatively slender figure, Park Bo Gum was well-known to be a big eater among fans.

Whenever he made appearance on TV shows, Park Bo Gum shocked the viewers by eating an enormous amount of food at one time.
Youth Over FlowersYouth Over FlowersEspecially when Park Bo Gum traveled to Africa as part of tvN's variety show 'Youth Over Flowers', there was a scene that the cast members having breakfast at the hotel they were staying.

When Park Bo Gum brought over an enormous amount of food, viewers thought he would share those with the rest of the cast.

However, Park Bo Gum surprisingly ate the whole amount all by himself.
Youth Over FlowersUpon seeing the online post, fans commented, "Now that's impressive.", "How can a person possibly eat that much? Wow.", "I wish I can eat like that and not get fat, just like Bo Gum.", and more.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum has been accepted to the Navy as a member of the military band, and is confirmed to begin his service on August 31.

(Credit= tvN Youth Over Flowers)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.