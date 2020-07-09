[SBS Star] SOLJI Talks About Hate Comments She Received While on Hiatus Due to Health Issues

K-pop girl group EXID's leader SOLJI shared that she was hurt by malicious comments while she was on hiatus due to hyperthyroidism.On July 7 episode of MBC every1's television show 'Video Star', SOLJI joined as a guest.During the talk, SOLJI revealed that she went through an extremely hard time because of haters some years ago.SOLJI said, "When I was taking a break from work due to my health problems, some people left comments online telling me to leave the group."She continued, "They were like, 'Why aren't you leaving the group? If you are unwell, then just leave. You are in the way of the rest of the members.'"She went on, "I already felt terrible to our members, but with them saying that, I felt even worse. I really thought maybe I should leave. Those comments hurt me a lot."After that, she added with a smile, "But I fully recovered myself a year and a half ago, and am now very healthy."Back in December 2016, SOLJI announced to take a break from all activities due to hyperthyroidism.Then, SOLJI returned to the industry in the end of 2018.(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)(SBS Star)