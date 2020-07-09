[SBS Star] Intense Choreography of 'Monster' Puts Red Velvet IRENE In the Hospital

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE revealed that she had to undergo multiple spinal treatments while practicing Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI's intense performance.On July 9 episode of SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show', Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI joined as guests to promote the sub-unit's first release 'Monster'.During the show, IRENE and SEULGI talked about the title track's intense choreography.IRENE said, "I have this back-bending choreography that I have to dip backwards pretty low. The move was originally SEULGI's but it became mine in the end."IRENE then revealed that the move actually landed her to the multiple hospital visits.She said, "I had to go to hospital for multiple treatments. I received spinal treatments for my neck, back, and my waist."She continued, "But I'm all better now. After practicing the move multiple times, my body has become conditioned to it. Now I'm able to deliver the move without any pain."Check out the intensity of 'Monster' choreography yourself in the video below:(Credit= SBS Cultwo Show, 'cultwoshow' Instagram, 'Red Velvet' YouTube)(SBS Star)