SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Intense Choreography of 'Monster' Puts Red Velvet IRENE In the Hospital
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Intense Choreography of 'Monster' Puts Red Velvet IRENE In the Hospital

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.09 11:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Intense Choreography of Monster Puts Red Velvet IRENE In the Hospital
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member IRENE revealed that she had to undergo multiple spinal treatments while practicing Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI's intense performance. 

On July 9 episode of SBS POWER FM's 'Cultwo Show', Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI joined as guests to promote the sub-unit's first release 'Monster'.
IRENE, SEULGIDuring the show, IRENE and SEULGI talked about the title track's intense choreography.

IRENE said, "I have this back-bending choreography that I have to dip backwards pretty low. The move was originally SEULGI's but it became mine in the end."
IRENE, SEULGIIRENE then revealed that the move actually landed her to the multiple hospital visits.

She said, "I had to go to hospital for multiple treatments. I received spinal treatments for my neck, back, and my waist."

She continued, "But I'm all better now. After practicing the move multiple times, my body has become conditioned to it. Now I'm able to deliver the move without any pain."
IRENE, SEULGICheck out the intensity of 'Monster' choreography yourself in the video below:
 

(Credit= SBS Cultwo Show, 'cultwoshow' Instagram, 'Red Velvet' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.