SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girl's Day Members Share Cute Group Photos in Celebration of 10th Debut Anniversary
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Girl's Day Members Share Cute Group Photos in Celebration of 10th Debut Anniversary

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.09 10:47 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Day Members Share Cute Group Photos in Celebration of 10th Debut Anniversary
K-pop girl group Girl's Day celebrated the group's 10th debut anniversary. 

On July 9, the members of Girl's Day posted group photos on their Instagram. 
Girl's DayThe photos were of the four girls―Hyeri, Yura, Sojin and Mina at a self-service photo studio. 

They made sweet and playful poses together, looking very happy. 

It seemed like the girls met up to celebrate the special day―the group's 10th debut anniversary.  
Girl's DayEach member of Girl's Day uploaded these photos on their Instagram and wrote a message thanking one another as well as fans.

They wrote, "The past 10 years have been so amazing. We felt happy and very much loved." 

They continued, "We're the luckiest people in this world with such great fans and members who we'll be friends for the rest of our lives. Thank you!" 
Girl's DayGirl's Day made debut on July 9, 2010 with a song 'Kyawooddung'. 

Since then, Girl's Day released various hit songs including, 'Twinkle Twinkle', 'Something', 'Ring My Bell' and so on. 

(Credit= 'yura_936' 'bbang_93' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.