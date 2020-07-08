SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul·Kang So-ra·Chun Woo Hee's New Movie Wraps Up Filming
Published 2020.07.08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul·Kang So-ra·Chun Woo Hees New Movie Wraps Up Filming
Actor Kang Ha Neul and actresses Kang So-ra, Chun Woo Hee's upcoming movie has successfully wrapped up its filming.

On July 8, the production team of an upcoming movie 'Story of You and the Rain' (literal translation) shared photos from their last filming day.
Story of You and the RainStory of You and the RainThe team kicked off the filming on March 23 and completed production in approximately three months on July 4. 

'Story of You and the Rain' tells the special and warm story of youths finding change and growth of their mundane life by exchanging letters. 
Story of You and the RainKang Ha Neul said, "I decided to join this movie because I think it will be a serene story that will stay in people's heart for a long time. I think I will also hold the emotions I felt while working on this film for a long time."

Kang So-ra said, "It is a lovely and emotional story. It almost felt like I was living in memories from 17 years ago, and it was a little sad to come back to reality."
Story of You and the RainMeanwhile, 'Story of You and the Rain' is expected to hit the theaters in 2021.

(Credit= KIDARI ENT)

(SBS Star) 
