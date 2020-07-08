SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] DARA Burst Into Tears as Minzy Reminisces Their 2NE1 Days
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] DARA Burst Into Tears as Minzy Reminisces Their 2NE1 Days

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.08 14:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] DARA Burst Into Tears as Minzy Reminisces Their 2NE1 Days
Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member DARA broke down in tears as Minzy thanked her for being a good companion during their 2NE1 days.

On July 7 episode of MBC every1's talk show 'Video Star', Minzy guested on the show.
Video StarDuring the show, Minzy confessed that she suffered so much negative comments and fake news after she decided to leave 2NE1.

Minzy said, "When I left the group, people said that I'm a betrayer and backstabber of the group. I was only around 22 at the time. It was just too much for me to handle."
Video StarMinzy also revealed that there was something that she really want to say to DARA.

She said, "After 2NE1's disbandment, DARA took a lot of different challenges and promotions. Seeing her working hard and growing as a person, it truly gave me a lot of strength while I was on my hiatus."

While DARA could not hold back her tears, Minzy continued, "DARA was the mom of the group. She always took care of us and was considerate towards all of us."
Video StarDARA then confessed that she felt like she was not able to take care of Minzy during their 2NE1 days.

DARA said, "I wasn't really the type of person who is affectionate or taking care of others. I've always felt apologetic toward Minzy because I feel like I didn't take care of her enough as an unnie. It must've been so hard for her."

(Credit= MBC every1 Video Star)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.