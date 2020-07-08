[SBS Star] Rookie Actor Lee Jung Sic Visits His First-ever Birthday Ad Every Single Day

One rookie actor is gaining attention online for adorably visiting his first-ever birthday ad prepared by his fans every single day.Recently, a rookie actor named Lee Jung Sic shared a series of Instagram Story posts on his personal Instagram account, showing his everyday visit to his birthday ad displayed at a subway station.As soon as he heard the news that his fans set up a big subway ad in celebration of his birthday, Lee Jung Sic immediately headed over to the place.Lee Jung Sic wrote, "My first day here. I went there half-excited and half-nervous, and the day ended up being filled with so much emotions."He added, "I felt shy about passersby looking at me on the first day, so I timidly held up a peace sign. I'll make sure to be more brave next time."The next day, Lee Jung Sic wrote, "I dropped by today as well, and got lots of motivation from it!"The actor even brought his parents on the other day, and excitedly shared, "The day my parents visited. Thank you for giving birth to me and raising me."Then on his actual birthday on July 6, Lee Jung Sic wrote, "Receiving my first birthday ad touched me with so many feelings that I can't even describe. I stopped by every single day, and I wish I could've left more traces and notes while I was there."He went on, "I even went there with some jellies just in case I ran into fans, but sadly I didn't meet a single one. I will work harder so that I can come back with good projects."(Credit= Namoo Actors, 'leejungsicc' Instagram)(SBS Star)