[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Receives a Truck Loaded with Food & Support from Lee Hong Gi

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.07 18:08
Actor Kim Soo Hyun thanked Lee Hong Gi of K-pop boy band FTISLAND for sending him a snack truck. 

On July 7, Kim Soo Hyun updated his Instagram with three new photos. 
Kim Soo HyunIn the photos, Kim Soo Hyun was seen in front of a cherry blossom-patterned snack truck. 

Kim Soo Hyun playfully raised his hand in salute with a cheeky grin on his face. 

The banners behind him were messages that Lee Hong Gi wrote to Kim Soo Hyun and the production team of his current drama 'It's Okay to Be Not Okay'. 
Kim Soo HyunTo Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Hong Gi jokingly wrote, "I've used all my salary in the military for this. I hope this gives you enough energy, hyung! From Hong Gi."  

Then in the message for the production team, Lee Hong Gi wrote, "This is for lovely Soo Hyun, and the production team. Please treat Soo Hyun hyung well! Enjoy the food!"

Under this post, Kim Soo Hyun wrote, "Thank you! Please treat Hong Gi in the military as well."  
Kim Soo HyunThe two stars have been friends for years now, and said to have become close while bowling together. 

(Credit= 'soohyun_k216' Instagram, 'kbshongkira' Twitter) 

(SBS Star)     
