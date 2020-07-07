[SBS Star] 5 BTS Members Enroll in an MBA Program

Five additional members of K-pop boy group BTS have recently enrolled in a master's program.On July 7, it was reported that six BTS members are currently enrolled/confirmed to enroll in Hanyang Cyber University.According to reports, JIN first enrolled in graduate school at Hanyang Cyber University in 2017, while five more BTS members except for the group's youngest member JUNGKOOK recently enrolled as new students for the MBA program in Advertising & Media.In response to the report, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment clarified, "RM, SUGA, and J-HOPE enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University's MBA program in March last year, and are currently attending the program," and added, "JIMIN and V will also enter the same program in upcoming September."A source from the agency explained, "The members' graduate school enrollment is not a matter related to their military service, and they decided to enter the program because they are all interested in learning."The new military enlistment law lowered the maximum age of male South Korean citizens to delay their mandatory military enlistment.All Korean men born in 1992 are required to enlist within 2020; so JIN will be the first BTS member to enlist in the military this year.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)