SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] There Is a Chinese Version of Lee Kwang Soo?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] There Is a Chinese Version of Lee Kwang Soo?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.07 16:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] There Is a Chinese Version of Lee Kwang Soo?
Actor Lee Kwang Soo and one Chinese entertainment trainee are gaining attention for their amazingly similar looks.

Recently, Lee Kwang Soo's fan discovered that there is a doppelgänger of the actor in China.
Lee Kwang SooWhile Lee Kwang Soo's fan was watching the most recent episode of a popular Chinese survival audition show, he/she was completely taken aback.

It was because one contestant of the show showed such similar facial features as Lee Kwang Soo.

Surprisingly, the contestant looked so similar to Lee Kwang Soo that he almost looked like his identical twin brother.
Lee Kwang SooThe fan then posted screenshots of this contestant on a renowned online community to share this amazing news with other fans.

The post rapidly went viral, reaching almost 350,000 views in less than two days.

Comments such as, "What? Are you sure that's not Lee Kwang Soo himself?", "I'm pretty certain that if this trainee features in 'Running Man' instead of Lee Kwang Soo, nobody would know it." and "Wow. Even Lee Kwang Soo's own mother would get confused!" were left under this post.
Lee Kwang Soo(Credit= Online Community, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.