[SBS Star] There Is a Chinese Version of Lee Kwang Soo?

Actor Lee Kwang Soo and one Chinese entertainment trainee are gaining attention for their amazingly similar looks.Recently, Lee Kwang Soo's fan discovered that there is a doppelgänger of the actor in China.While Lee Kwang Soo's fan was watching the most recent episode of a popular Chinese survival audition show, he/she was completely taken aback.It was because one contestant of the show showed such similar facial features as Lee Kwang Soo.Surprisingly, the contestant looked so similar to Lee Kwang Soo that he almost looked like his identical twin brother.The fan then posted screenshots of this contestant on a renowned online community to share this amazing news with other fans.The post rapidly went viral, reaching almost 350,000 views in less than two days.Comments such as, "What? Are you sure that's not Lee Kwang Soo himself?", "I'm pretty certain that if this trainee features in 'Running Man' instead of Lee Kwang Soo, nobody would know it." and "Wow. Even Lee Kwang Soo's own mother would get confused!" were left under this post.(Credit= Online Community, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)