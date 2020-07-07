SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Producer Talks About the Amazing Chemistry of the Cast Members
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Producer Talks About the Amazing Chemistry of the Cast Members

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.07 14:16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man Producer Talks About the Amazing Chemistry of the Cast Members
Choi Bo-pil, the head producer of a Korean television show 'Running Man', shared how incredible the chemistry of the cast members is. 

On July 7, Cho Bo-pil sat down for an interview with the press in celebration of the 10th anniversary of 'Running Man'. 
Running ManDuring the interview, Choi Bo-pil was asked, "What do you think kept Running Man's popularity going for so long?" 

Choi Bo-pil answered, "It has to be the chemistry of the cast members. For the past 10 years, they have built a great friendship, and also lots of memories together." 

He continued, "I believe that's the biggest asset of 'Running Man' that differentiates it from other shows." 

He added, "Our viewers probably get a sense of happiness whenever they see 'Running Man' cast with each other. That's why I'm always trying to figure out how to well-deliver their energy to our viewers."
Running ManAfter that, one reporter asked Choi Bo-pil why he thinks 'Running Man' is immensely popular around the world. 

The producer said, "Over time, each member has developed into a unique character. Even without fully understanding the rule of the games, non-Koreans can figure out what is going on just by looking at the behavior and response of the cast."

He went on, "Thanks to the members and all the previous as well as current production team, who made such great effort, we were able to come this far. I would like to thank them a lot."
Running ManFirst aired on July 11, 2010, 'Running Man' has now become one of the longest-running and most popular television shows in Korea. 

(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
