[SBS Star] HyunA ♥ DAWN Share Photos From Their Late Night Date

Celebrity couple HyunA and DAWN enjoyed a casual date late at night and shared cute photos from their night out.On July 6, HyunA and DAWN both updated their respective Instagram accounts with new photos of the couple.In the photos, HyunA and DAWN are wearing matching white sneakers that HyunA posted separately as their couple item and wrote, "Cute."The two seemed to enjoy a carefree night out, just like most other ordinary couples do.Known for their exceptional sense of fashion, the couple stroke poses wearing a simple, monotoned cami and halters.HyunA and DAWN have been in a relationship for over five years; and the couple made their relationship public in 2018.(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'hyojong_1994' Instagram)(SBS Star)