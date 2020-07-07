[SBS Star] Fans Are Furious About How SM Ent. Work for Red Velvet IRENE & SEULGI

Fans are angry at K-pop girl group Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment for the way they work.July 6 marked the debut of Red Velvet's new unit 'IRENE & SEULGI' with a track titled, 'Monster'.Previously, SM Entertainment revealed that the music video for 'Monster' was going to be unveiled at July 6 6PM KST.Not long after the clock hit 6PM KST, SM Entertainment announced that it was going to be postponed to 8PM KST.Even after 8PM KST, however, 'Monster' music video was not uploaded anywhere online.Then on July 7 around 12AM KST, SM Entertainment shared a post their official social media that the release of the music video was going to be delayed once again.The agency wrote, "Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI 'Monster' MV will be released on July 7 at 12PM KST."They continued, "Please excuse the inconvenience caused by the delay, and thank you for your understanding and support."As this is not the first time SM Entertainment made a similar mistake, fans became totally outraged.They left comments such as, "Gosh, not again...! Do you ever learn from your past mistakes, SM?", "I can't believe you are doing this to IRENE and SEULGI! I mean, it's their unit debut music video!", "You've ruined the hype! Please work properly!" and so on.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)