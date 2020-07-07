SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are Furious About How SM Ent. Work for Red Velvet IRENE & SEULGI
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Are Furious About How SM Ent. Work for Red Velvet IRENE & SEULGI

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.07 11:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Are Furious About How SM Ent. Work for Red Velvet IRENE & SEULGI
Fans are angry at K-pop girl group Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment for the way they work.

July 6 marked the debut of Red Velvet's new unit 'IRENE & SEULGI' with a track titled, 'Monster'.
IRENE and SEULGIPreviously, SM Entertainment revealed that the music video for 'Monster' was going to be unveiled at July 6 6PM KST.

Not long after the clock hit 6PM KST, SM Entertainment announced that it was going to be postponed to 8PM KST.

Even after 8PM KST, however, 'Monster' music video was not uploaded anywhere online.
IRENE and SEULGIThen on July 7 around 12AM KST, SM Entertainment shared a post their official social media that the release of the music video was going to be delayed once again.

The agency wrote, "Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI 'Monster' MV will be released on July 7 at 12PM KST."

They continued, "Please excuse the inconvenience caused by the delay, and thank you for your understanding and support."
IRENE and SEULGIAs this is not the first time SM Entertainment made a similar mistake, fans became totally outraged.

They left comments such as, "Gosh, not again...! Do you ever learn from your past mistakes, SM?", "I can't believe you are doing this to IRENE and SEULGI! I mean, it's their unit debut music video!", "You've ruined the hype! Please work properly!" and so on.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.