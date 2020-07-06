[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin Shares Why He Is Not Interested in Dating & Marriage at the Moment

Actor Park Hae Jin revealed that he currently is not interested in dating and marriage.Recently, Park Hae Jin sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Park Hae Jin shared his thought on romantic relationship.Park Hae Jin said, "I love myself too much that it's hard for me to spare my time for someone else. I don't have that time at the moment."He continued, "If I start dating someone, I have to use my time for that person. But I feel like I don't even have enough time for me."He went on, "It's not like I can give all to that person either. I don't think it's good for both parties to give up on something to keep a relationship going."Then, the actor talked about marriage, "I'm not really sure about getting married right now as well."He carried on, "When I was 25 years old, I aimed to get married by 30. After that, I kept renewing the age by five years. Next year, I'm planning on renewing it to 45 again."He laughed and added, "I'm not sure if I can get married by then, but I'm just glad that I have more time to renew it again if I have to."(Credit= 'parkhaejin_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)