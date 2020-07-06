SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Cried at His Younger Sister's Wedding Ceremony?
[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Cried at His Younger Sister's Wedding Ceremony?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Cried at His Younger Sisters Wedding Ceremony?
K-pop boy duo TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho brought up the incident when he cried(?) at his younger sister's wedding ceremony. 

On July 5 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', U-KNOW Yunho made a guest appearance. 
U-KNOW YunhoDuring the talk, U-KNOW Yunho shared love for his younger sister. 

U-KNOW Yunho said, "I'm really close to my younger sister. As I jumped into the society at such an early age―in middle school, my love for her has become more special, I think." 

He went on, "I don't feel like my love for her is that excessive, but everyone around me says that I treat her like my own daughter." 
U-KNOW YunhoThen, the host Seo Jang Hoon commented, "I heard that you even cried at her wedding ceremony. What made you cry?" 

U-KNOW Yunho laughed and explained that he did not actually cry there. 

He said, "I did tear up but not cry. So, my younger sister had to give up on a lot of things for me because I was in the entertainment industry. For the very first time, she was 'the main character of the book' and seemed really happy at the wedding ceremony." 

He continued, , "As I was reading a letter out to her, I couldn't help myself but get chocked up. I was purely so happy for her." 
U-KNOW YunhoThe K-pop star carried on, "Then what happened was, MAX Changmin started making fun of me. He was like, 'Are you crying? You are crying, aren't you?' I wasn't crying, you know!" 

He laughingly added, "But someone took a photo of me at that time, and I happened to be looking at my brother-in-law then. However, I almost looked sad-angry for some reason that this ridiculous 'rumor' started to go around." 
U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW Yunho was born in 1986, and his younger sister was born two years later in 1988. 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)   
