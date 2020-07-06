SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Smashes iTunes Record Formerly Held by Adele
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Smashes iTunes Record Formerly Held by Adele

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.06 16:22 Updated 2020.07.06 16:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Smashes iTunes Record Formerly Held by Adele
K-pop boy group BTS has made another history by topping the iTunes chart in 103 different countries.

On July 6, BTS' song 'Black Swan' reached the 100 country mark and gained 3 more countries shortly after―surpassing English singer Adele's previous record of 102 countries with 'Hello'.

In doing so, 'Black Swan' has become the song reaching #1 spot on iTunes in more countries than any song in history. BTSBTSBTS' fans around the world, collectively known as ARMY, are busy trending 'BTS WORLD DOMINATION', '#BTSiTunesRecord' on Twitter in celebration of this remarkable record.

Meanwhile, BTS' latest Japanese release 'Stay Gold' has also become the group's 20th song to top Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart―making BTS the artist with most songs to reach #1 on this chart.
BTS(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'adele' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.