[SBS Star] BTS Smashes iTunes Record Formerly Held by Adele

K-pop boy group BTS has made another history by topping the iTunes chart in 103 different countries.On July 6, BTS' song 'Black Swan' reached the 100 country mark and gained 3 more countries shortly after―surpassing English singer Adele's previous record of 102 countries with 'Hello'.In doing so, 'Black Swan' has become the song reaching #1 spot on iTunes in more countries than any song in history.BTS' fans around the world, collectively known as ARMY, are busy trending 'BTS WORLD DOMINATION', '#BTSiTunesRecord' on Twitter in celebration of this remarkable record.Meanwhile, BTS' latest Japanese release 'Stay Gold' has also become the group's 20th song to top Billboard's World Digital Song Sales Chart―making BTS the artist with most songs to reach #1 on this chart.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'adele' Facebook)(SBS Star)