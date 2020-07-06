[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & JISOO Adorably Fail to Make a Heart Sign

JENNIE and JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made their fans smile ear to ear with their adorable interaction on SBS 'Inkigayo'.On July 5 episode of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', BLACKPINK joined the stage to promote the group's latest single 'How You Like That'.On this day, BLACKPINK took the #1 trophy; and the members came up to the stage for their acceptance speech and encore stage.While ROSÉ was busy giving her acceptance speech, fans spotted JENNIE and JISOO trying their best to make a heart sign for their fans, BLINKs.However, the two BLACKPINK members kept failing to match their heart shape and eventually burst into laughter as they could not match the shape for a single time.After the show, JENNIE took her Instagram to share the clip with a caption that says, "Failed to make a heart. BLINKs, thank you so much for today. Sorry that we cannot greet you in person due to safety reasons."She continued, "Thank you so much for all the BLINKs who came to see us. Now, I will practice making a heart shape with JISOO unnie."You can watch BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' in the video below:(Credit= 'SBS KPOP' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)