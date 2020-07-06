SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & JISOO Adorably Fail to Make a Heart Sign
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE & JISOO Adorably Fail to Make a Heart Sign

Published 2020.07.06 14:09 Updated 2020.07.06 14:10 View Count
JENNIE and JISOO of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK made their fans smile ear to ear with their adorable interaction on SBS 'Inkigayo'.

On July 5 episode of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo', BLACKPINK joined the stage to promote the group's latest single 'How You Like That'.
BLACKPINKOn this day, BLACKPINK took the #1 trophy; and the members came up to the stage for their acceptance speech and encore stage.

While ROSÉ was busy giving her acceptance speech, fans spotted JENNIE and JISOO trying their best to make a heart sign for their fans, BLINKs.
BLACKPINKHowever, the two BLACKPINK members kept failing to match their heart shape and eventually burst into laughter as they could not match the shape for a single time.
BLACKPINKAfter the show, JENNIE took her Instagram to share the clip with a caption that says, "Failed to make a heart. BLINKs, thank you so much for today. Sorry that we cannot greet you in person due to safety reasons."

She continued, "Thank you so much for all the BLINKs who came to see us. Now, I will practice making a heart shape with JISOO unnie."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

하트 실패�� 블링크 오늘 너무너무너무 고마워요. 오늘은 안전상 문제로 따로 인사를 할수 없었어요 미안해요�� 얼굴 보러 와준 블링크들 까지 너무 너무 감사합니다. 저는 그럼 이만 지수언니와 @sooyaaa__ 하트 연습좀 해볼 께요������

J(@jennierubyjane)님의 공유 게시물님,


You can watch BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' stage on SBS 'Inkigayo' in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'SBS KPOP' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' 'blackpinkofficial' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
