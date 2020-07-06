SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Shares How Special He Wants His Honeymoon to Be
[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Shares How Special He Wants His Honeymoon to Be

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Shares How Special He Wants His Honeymoon to Be
K-pop boy group Cha Eun-woo revealed that he wants his honeymoon to be more special than anybody else's. 

On July 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Cha Eun-woo talked about his dream honeymoon. 
Master in the HouseWhile sitting down together, the cast of 'Master in the House' answered some questions. 

One of the questions was, "Would you go over your limit to spend the most luxurious honeymoon with your loved one?" 
Master in the HouseCha Eun-woo answered, "Yes, I actually would like to have the greatest honeymoon out of all married couples in this world." 

He continued with a shy smile, "But this is only if I can though; if I can afford it. It's just my hope for now." 
Master in the HouseUpon hearing this, Lee Seung Gi commented, "Wow, you are the man, Eun-woo!"

Shin Sung Rok playfully added, "Let me congratulate your future wife in advance. Congratulations!" 
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House) 

(SBS Star)    
