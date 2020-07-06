SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Cute Photos with Woo Do Hwan Ahead of His Enlistment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Cute Photos with Woo Do Hwan Ahead of His Enlistment

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.06 11:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Cute Photos with Woo Do Hwan Ahead of His Enlistment
Actors Lee Minho and Woo Do Hwan showed off their close friendship in real life in a newly-shared photo.

On July 5, Lee Minho took his personal Instagram to share a photo of him taken together with Woo Do Hwan.
Lee Minho, Woo Do HwanIn the photo, Woo Do Hwan was seen with his military buzz cut ahead of his enlistment today (July 6).

Along with the photo, Lee Minho wrote, "Young, I hope that now you can become the best shooter in the field," referring to Woo Do Hwan's character 'Jo Young' in their recently-ended drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.
Lee Minho, Woo Do HwanWoo Do Hwan also shared the same photo on his Instagram and wrote in reply, "I will go and come back, Your Majesty."

Meanwhile, Woo Do Hwan is set to enlist in the military later today and serve his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier.
Lee Minho, Woo Do Hwan(Credit= 'wdohwan' 'Actorleeminho' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.