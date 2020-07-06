[SBS Star] Lee Minho Shares Cute Photos with Woo Do Hwan Ahead of His Enlistment

Actors Lee Minho and Woo Do Hwan showed off their close friendship in real life in a newly-shared photo.On July 5, Lee Minho took his personal Instagram to share a photo of him taken together with Woo Do Hwan.In the photo, Woo Do Hwan was seen with his military buzz cut ahead of his enlistment today (July 6).Along with the photo, Lee Minho wrote, "Young, I hope that now you can become the best shooter in the field," referring to Woo Do Hwan's character 'Jo Young' in their recently-ended drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.Woo Do Hwan also shared the same photo on his Instagram and wrote in reply, "I will go and come back, Your Majesty."Meanwhile, Woo Do Hwan is set to enlist in the military later today and serve his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier.(Credit= 'wdohwan' 'Actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)