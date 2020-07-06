SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin in Talks to Join a Hollywood Film
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin in Talks to Join a Hollywood Film

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.06 10:52 View Count
Actress Son Ye-jin may be making Hollywood debut soon.

On July 6, news outlet Star News reported that Son Ye Jin has decided to join an upcoming Hollywood film 'Cross'.

Son Ye-jin is said to be starring in the movie alongside American actor Sam Worthington, who is known for his roles in 'Avatar' (2009), 'Clash of the Titans' (2010) and many more.
Son Ye-jin'Cross' will be directed by director Andrew Niccol who previously made a great number of renowned movies such as 'Gattaca' (1997), 'In Time (2011)', 'The Host' (2013) and so on.

The movie is set in one multi-racial country in the distant future where it is divided into two different nations; rich and poor.

Son Ye-jin will play the role of 'Vera', who lives near the border in the poor nation.

Following her husband's death which was lost while attempting to escape to the wealthy nation, Vera is left alone to raise her son all by herself.
Son Ye-jinAndrew Niccol was inspired to make 'Cross' when he visited Korea last year―the only divided country in the world.

After that, Andrew Niccol hoped to film the movie in Korea, and reached out to Son Ye-jin for the female leading character.

In response to this report, however, Son Ye-jin's management agency stated, "It hasn't been confirmed yet. We're still discussing it together."
Son Ye-jinMeanwhile, 'Cross' is scheduled to kick off filming in Korea in March 2021.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
