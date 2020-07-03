[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Hilarious Past Makes Fans Burst Into Laughter

Actor Kim Soo Hyun's past photos are making many fans laugh.On July 1, Kim Soo Hyun updated his Instagram with a hilarious photo of himself.In the photo, Kim Soo Hyun was posing awkwardly, not wearing his denim jacket properly.After seeing this photo, fans were reminded of how hilarious Kim Soo Hyun's behavior was in the past.Previously in his early post-debut days, Kim Soo Hyun let out his somewhat crazy-self in public.He used to make funny poses for photos, and pull weird faces.As time passed though, this became less frequent.It seemed like he had restricted himself to fit the image of a typical actor, who is calm and gentle.With the new upload though, everybody is sure that he is just hiding his craziness inside him.Whatever the case is, fans' visit to his past certainly made them laugh.(Credit= Online Community, 'soohyun_k216' Instagram)(SBS Star)