SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Hilarious Past Makes Fans Burst Into Laughter
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Hilarious Past Makes Fans Burst Into Laughter

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.03 18:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyuns Hilarious Past Makes Fans Burst Into Laughter
Actor Kim Soo Hyun's past photos are making many fans laugh.

On July 1, Kim Soo Hyun updated his Instagram with a hilarious photo of himself.

In the photo, Kim Soo Hyun was posing awkwardly, not wearing his denim jacket properly.
Kim Soo HyunAfter seeing this photo, fans were reminded of how hilarious Kim Soo Hyun's behavior was in the past.

Previously in his early post-debut days, Kim Soo Hyun let out his somewhat crazy-self in public.

He used to make funny poses for photos, and pull weird faces.

As time passed though, this became less frequent.

It seemed like he had restricted himself to fit the image of a typical actor, who is calm and gentle.
Kim Soo HyunKim Soo HyunWith the new upload though, everybody is sure that he is just hiding his craziness inside him.

Whatever the case is, fans' visit to his past certainly made them laugh. 
Kim Soo Hyun(Credit= Online Community, 'soohyun_k216' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.