[SBS Star] Kang Ji Young Shares How Much Koo Ha Ra's Passing Still Hurts Her

Disbanded K-pop girl group KARA's member Kang Ji Young talked about her late fellow group member Koo Ha Ra's passing.On July 3, Kang Ji Young sat down for a press interview at one coffee shop in Jongno-gu, Seoul.During the interview, one reporter carefully asked Kang Ji Young how she felt about Koo Ha Ra's passing.Kang Ji Young answered, "It still hurts me a lot. It's not something that I can just forget because I want to. I still miss her very much."She continued, "I believe continuously missing and thinking about her are the only things that I can do for her besides maintaining a great friendship with the rest of KARA members."Then, she added, "It hurts me thinking that there is nothing I can do for her."Back in November 2019, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.Following an investigation, the police concluded that Koo Ha Ra took her own life.