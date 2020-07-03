SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ji Young Shares How Much Koo Ha Ra's Passing Still Hurts Her
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.03
Disbanded K-pop girl group KARA's member Kang Ji Young talked about her late fellow group member Koo Ha Ra's passing.

On July 3, Kang Ji Young sat down for a press interview at one coffee shop in Jongno-gu, Seoul.
Kang Ji Young and Koo Ha RaDuring the interview, one reporter carefully asked Kang Ji Young how she felt about Koo Ha Ra's passing.

Kang Ji Young answered, "It still hurts me a lot. It's not something that I can just forget because I want to. I still miss her very much."

She continued, "I believe continuously missing and thinking about her are the only things that I can do for her besides maintaining a great friendship with the rest of KARA members."

Then, she added, "It hurts me thinking that there is nothing I can do for her."
Kang Ji Young and Koo Ha RaBack in November 2019, Koo Ha Ra was found dead at her home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Following an investigation, the police concluded that Koo Ha Ra took her own life.

(Credit= Online Community, 'kkangjji_' 'koohara__' Instagram, SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.