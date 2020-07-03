SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Warns Sasaengs to Stop Invading His Privacy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Warns Sasaengs to Stop Invading His Privacy

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.07.03 14:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Warns Sasaengs to Stop Invading His Privacy
YOUNGJAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 expressed his anger towards some obsessive fans (widely known as 'sasaengs') invading his privacy.

On July 2, YOUNGJAE updated his personal Instagram sharing his honest thoughts about sasaengs.
YOUNGJAEYOUNGJAEOn his Instagram Story, YOUNGJAE wrote, "Stop coming to my hair salon. Are you threatening me when you secretly took photos of me taking with other people at a café, and then came up to me and asked, 'Can I post this online?'"

He added, "If you want to see a person's life get ruined, then post your photos. And feel it for yourself."
YOUNGJAEYOUNGJAE has been constantly warned sasaengs to back off and stop invading his private life.

Back in December 2019, YOUNGJAE asked sasaengs to stop calling and messaging his personal cellphone.

GOT7's management agency JYP Entertainment has also announced to take strong legal action against individuals invading their artists' privacy.
GOT7(Credit= '333cyj333' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙