[SBS Star] GOT7 YOUNGJAE Warns Sasaengs to Stop Invading His Privacy

YOUNGJAE of K-pop boy group GOT7 expressed his anger towards some obsessive fans (widely known as 'sasaengs') invading his privacy.On July 2, YOUNGJAE updated his personal Instagram sharing his honest thoughts about sasaengs.On his Instagram Story, YOUNGJAE wrote, "Stop coming to my hair salon. Are you threatening me when you secretly took photos of me taking with other people at a café, and then came up to me and asked, 'Can I post this online?'"He added, "If you want to see a person's life get ruined, then post your photos. And feel it for yourself."YOUNGJAE has been constantly warned sasaengs to back off and stop invading his private life.Back in December 2019, YOUNGJAE asked sasaengs to stop calling and messaging his personal cellphone.GOT7's management agency JYP Entertainment has also announced to take strong legal action against individuals invading their artists' privacy.(Credit= '333cyj333' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)