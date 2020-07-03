SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI to Make His Solo Debut This Year
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO is gearing up for his solo debut.

On July 3, it was reported that KAI is currently working on his solo debut album.
KAIWhile the exact release date of his solo album has not been confirmed yet, reports say that he is expected to release it at some point within this year.

KAI has been showing his full potential as an all-rounder not only as the member of EXO but also SuperM, but did not get a chance to make a solo debut during his eight years of career. 
KAIIn response to the report, KAI's management agency SM Entertainment stated, "It is true that KAI is currently preparing his solo album. We will let all know once the schedule has been fully decided."

KAI will be the fifth member of EXO to make an official solo debut; following BAEKHYUN, CHEN, SUHO, and LAY.
KAISince KAI is known for his exceptional stage presence and performance skills, expectations are high for his upcoming solo debut.

(Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
