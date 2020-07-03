SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Says He Wants to Get Married as Early as He Can
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Says He Wants to Get Married as Early as He Can

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.03 14:01 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Says He Wants to Get Married as Early as He Can
Actor Yeo Jin Goo expressed his hope to get married as early as possible. 

On July 2 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels', Yeo Jin Goo made a guest appearance. 

While Yeo Jin Goo, actors Sung Dong-il, Kim Hee-won and actress Kong Hyo-jin were sitting down for a talk outside together, they began to talk about love. 
Sung Dong-ilDuring the talk, Sung Dong-il asked Yeo Jin Goo whether he has ever been in love. 

Yeo Jin Goo answered with a shy smile, "Well, it's only ever been one way. I've never been in a relationship with anyone, so..." 

He continued, "But seeing you and your family makes me want to get married early. It almost gives me the urge for it." 

He added, "It's not like I have a specific plan on when I want to get married, but I would like to get married early. Whenever I see a happy family, I get that thought." 
Yeo Jin GooYeo Jin GooBorn on August 13, 1997, Yeo Jin Goo made debut as a child actor in 2005 with a film 'Sad Movie'. 

(Credit= tvN House on Wheels) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙