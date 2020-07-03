[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Says He Wants to Get Married as Early as He Can

Actor Yeo Jin Goo expressed his hope to get married as early as possible.On July 2 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels', Yeo Jin Goo made a guest appearance.While Yeo Jin Goo, actors Sung Dong-il, Kim Hee-won and actress Kong Hyo-jin were sitting down for a talk outside together, they began to talk about love.During the talk, Sung Dong-il asked Yeo Jin Goo whether he has ever been in love.Yeo Jin Goo answered with a shy smile, "Well, it's only ever been one way. I've never been in a relationship with anyone, so..."He continued, "But seeing you and your family makes me want to get married early. It almost gives me the urge for it."He added, "It's not like I have a specific plan on when I want to get married, but I would like to get married early. Whenever I see a happy family, I get that thought."Born on August 13, 1997, Yeo Jin Goo made debut as a child actor in 2005 with a film 'Sad Movie'.(Credit= tvN House on Wheels)(SBS Star)