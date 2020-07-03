SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han & So Joo Yeon in Talks to Lead a Korean Remake of a Mega-hit Chinese Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.03 11:04 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Yo Han & So Joo Yeon in Talks to Lead a Korean Remake of a Mega-hit Chinese Drama
Fans are excited about the likelihood of disbanded K-pop project boy group X1's member Kim Yo Han and actress So Joo Yeon starring in a drama together. 

On July 2, it was reported that Kim Yo Han and So Joo Yeon have been cast in a Korean remake of 'A Love So Beautiful'. 
Kim Yo Han and So Joo Yeon'A Love So Beautiful' is a Chinese romantic comedy drama that was released in 2017. 

After it was unveiled, 'A Love So Beautiful' quickly made a splash in China. 

The drama begins with the female leading character 'Chen Xiaoxi' starting to develop feelings for her long-time neighbor as well as high school classmate 'Jiang Chen'. 

It has been said that Kim Yo Han was cast to play 'Jiang Chen' and So Joo Yeon was offered the role of 'Chen Xiaoxi'. 
Kim Yo Han and So Joo YeonIn response to the report, however, Kim Yo Han's management agency stated, "It is true that Kim Yo Han was offered to play a role in 'A Love So Beautiful'." 

The agency continued, "But we are still considering the offer; nothing hasn't been decided yet."  

Not long later, So Joo Yeon's management agency also gave the same response. 
Kim Yo Han and So Joo YeonMeanwhile, the release date for 'A Love So Beautiful' has not been set yet. 

(Credit= 'y_haa.n' 'sojuyeon_' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
